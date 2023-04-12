VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock remained flat at $60.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 16,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,790. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average is $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,216.23 and a beta of 0.68. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $57.22 and a 1 year high of $74.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

