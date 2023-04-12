VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSMV traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.21. 704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,557. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average is $38.01. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSMV. UBS Group AG grew its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 345.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $596,000.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

