Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.73-$2.83 EPS.

Vontier Stock Performance

VNT stock opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Vontier had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 92.95%. The company had revenue of $871.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VNT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.80.

Institutional Trading of Vontier

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 13.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vontier by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Vontier by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

