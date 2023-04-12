Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Hits $3.90 on Major Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $3.90 or 0.00012995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $106.10 million and $9.06 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.73057998 USD and is down -3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $7,053,120.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

