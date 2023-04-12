Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Stock Price Down 5%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) was down 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 368,136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 567,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Wallbox from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Wallbox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wallbox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Get Wallbox alerts:

Wallbox Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wallbox Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 207.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.