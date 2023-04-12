Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Lessened by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,975 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.34.

Walmart Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $150.84. 500,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,440,892. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

