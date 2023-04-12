Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.62

Shares of Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.62 and last traded at $31.62, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.
Want Want China Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.96.
Want Want China Company Profile
Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.
