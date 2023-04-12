Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 112 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in AON in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AON shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.64.

AON stock opened at $320.90 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.91. The stock has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

