Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,450,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,303,000 after acquiring an additional 39,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:C opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average of $47.05.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

