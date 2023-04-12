Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 107,375 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,375 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,351,000. Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,349,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $48.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.