Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 4,424 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,971 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $171.15 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.13 and a 200-day moving average of $160.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays started coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.