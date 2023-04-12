Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Evotec (EVT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Evotec (ETR: EVT) in the last few weeks:

3/29/2023 – Evotec was given a new €21.00 ($22.83) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/28/2023 – Evotec was given a new €29.00 ($31.52) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/28/2023 – Evotec was given a new €28.00 ($30.43) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/28/2023 – Evotec was given a new €34.00 ($36.96) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/16/2023 – Evotec was given a new €28.00 ($30.43) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/6/2023 – Evotec was given a new €21.00 ($22.83) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Evotec Stock Down 6.7 %

ETR:EVT traded down €1.36 ($1.48) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €18.78 ($20.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €18.33 and a 200-day moving average of €17.64. Evotec SE has a 1 year low of €14.80 ($16.09) and a 1 year high of €29.71 ($32.29).

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.