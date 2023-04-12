Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.53

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.53 and last traded at $40.87, with a volume of 53450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.58.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $79.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WABC. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $1,262,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 675.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 233,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,771,000 after purchasing an additional 203,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

