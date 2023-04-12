WestEnd Advisors LLC Acquires 157,391 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 145.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,391 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $22,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayo Clinic purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,968,000 after buying an additional 295,418 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,377,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,962,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 901,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,529,000 after buying an additional 96,339 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 713.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 878,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,376,000 after purchasing an additional 770,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,321,309. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $99.07. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.83 and its 200-day moving average is $88.62.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.