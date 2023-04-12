Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,150 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,125 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $642,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.10. 1,588,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,392,768. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.49. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

