Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,058 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 323.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7,697.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.62. 82,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,544. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.58. The company has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $278.13.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.