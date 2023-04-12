Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $36.23 Million Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $36,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 270.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Price Performance

NYSE:TDOC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.74. 429,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,935,901. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $69.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 567.53%. The company had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.71 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 22,040 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $571,056.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,634,974.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $35,098.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 22,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $571,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,434 shares in the company, valued at $15,634,974.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,635. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stephens began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.35.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.