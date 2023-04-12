Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $494 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.2% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $494,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,727,000 after acquiring an additional 143,095 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,433,000 after purchasing an additional 119,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $315.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,491,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,488,945. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $347.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $304.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.70.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

