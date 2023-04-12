Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 646 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $128,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after acquiring an additional 760,968 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,102,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,134,000 after purchasing an additional 42,111 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,575,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,964,000 after buying an additional 165,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,464,000 after buying an additional 294,366 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RTX traded up $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.04. The stock had a trading volume of 676,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,258. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

