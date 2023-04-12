Westside Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $306,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its position in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.06.

Boeing Price Performance

BA traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.18. 511,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,126,475. The stock has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 445.66 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.12. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.