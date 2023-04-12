WFA of San Diego LLC Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 35,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

BATS ITB traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.31. 1,854,265 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.58. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

