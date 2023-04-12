WFA of San Diego LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,462,000. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,712. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $35.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.