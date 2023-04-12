WFA of San Diego LLC Buys Shares of 3,500 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $63.55. 848,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,305. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 110.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.