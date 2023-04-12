WFA of San Diego LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

WFA of San Diego LLC decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.47. 120,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,414. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

