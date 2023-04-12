WFA of San Diego LLC Sells 240 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

WFA of San Diego LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 92,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 225,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 68,612 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.44. 99,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,794. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $55.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

