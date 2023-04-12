WFA of San Diego LLC Takes $109,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,166,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.92. 2,146,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,883,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $159.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.08 and its 200-day moving average is $79.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

