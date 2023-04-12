WFA of San Diego LLC Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 982.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,198,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth $65,661,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 225.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,493,000 after acquiring an additional 745,346 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Aflac by 16.5% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 715,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $65.86. The company had a trading volume of 460,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,082. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day moving average of $67.30.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.