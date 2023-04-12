WFA of San Diego LLC Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Biogen by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Biogen by 10.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Biogen from $310.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.78. The company had a trading volume of 162,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,552. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

