White Gold (CVE:WGO) Trading 2.5% Higher

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.41. 82,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 82,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

White Gold Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$65.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.63.

White Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon. It owns a portfolio of 17,584 quartz claims across 30 properties covering approximately 3,49,824 hectares located in the Yukon's White Gold District in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for White Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.