WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $40.09 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0524 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $40.09 million and approximately $703,590.28 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.01 or 0.00307373 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011298 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000819 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000583 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

