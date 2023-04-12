Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 2,395 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IWM traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,639,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,247,531. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $204.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.