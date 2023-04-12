Workday Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 8,745 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 13% compared to the typical volume of 7,743 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.19.

Get Workday alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $916,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $916,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 over the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Workday Stock Down 2.1 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 11.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,064,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Workday has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $230.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.47.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.