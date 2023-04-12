Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Director George N. Mattson Purchases 100,000 Shares

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) Director George N. Mattson acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 836,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,344.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

XOS Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of XOS stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 225,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,883. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $98.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. Xos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $3.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of XOS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities lowered shares of XOS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of XOS from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of XOS from $2.40 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XOS

XOS Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of XOS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XOS by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of XOS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of XOS by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 36,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

