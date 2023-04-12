Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Director George N. Mattson Purchases 35,300 Shares

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) Director George N. Mattson bought 35,300 shares of XOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $20,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 901,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,003.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

XOS Stock Performance

Shares of XOS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.58. 225,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,883. The firm has a market cap of $98.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Xos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82.

Institutional Trading of XOS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XOS by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in XOS in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in XOS by 17.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in XOS in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in XOS by 12.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 14,756 shares during the period. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOS Company Profile

Several brokerages have commented on XOS. DA Davidson dropped their price target on XOS from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on XOS from $2.40 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on XOS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded XOS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

