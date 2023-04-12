XP Power (LON:XPP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,082.07

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,082.07 ($25.78) and traded as low as GBX 1,890 ($23.41). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 1,904 ($23.58), with a volume of 43,042 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.44) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.44) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($30.09) price target on shares of XP Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

XP Power Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £367.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,841.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,250.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,081.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

XP Power Increases Dividend

About XP Power

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.45) per share. This is an increase from XP Power’s previous dividend of $21.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. XP Power’s payout ratio is -9,306.93%.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

