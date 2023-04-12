XP Power (LON:XPP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,082.07

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,082.07 ($25.78) and traded as low as GBX 1,890 ($23.41). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 1,904 ($23.58), with a volume of 43,042 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.44) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.44) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($30.09) price target on shares of XP Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.
XP Power Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £367.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,841.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,250.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,081.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
XP Power Increases Dividend
About XP Power
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.
Read More
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.