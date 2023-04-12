Yakob Liawatidewi Sells 5,000 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.37. The stock had a trading volume of 322,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,290. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.76. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.
