Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $414.00

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 414 ($5.13) and last traded at GBX 399.99 ($4.95), with a volume of 45852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 392 ($4.85).

Zotefoams Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 369.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 333. The firm has a market cap of £194.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,960.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39.

Get Zotefoams alerts:

Zotefoams Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.18. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio is 3,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Zotefoams

In other Zotefoams news, insider Lynn Drummond acquired 6,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.17) per share, for a total transaction of £22,373.43 ($27,707.03). Insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.