1,000 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Bought by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,543,000 after buying an additional 302,406 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,505 shares of company stock worth $7,332,497 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock opened at $47.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.93. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $59.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

