1,100,280 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Bought by WPWealth LLP

WPWealth LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,100,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 12.9% of WPWealth LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 158,959 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,300,000. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 1,940,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,370,000 after purchasing an additional 756,736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS DFIC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.37. 740,101 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

