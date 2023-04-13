1,130 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Purchased by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,169 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Illumina by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,391,000 after purchasing an additional 671,462 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Illumina by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 507,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $96,748,000 after purchasing an additional 331,515 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,698,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,225,000 after purchasing an additional 182,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $231.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,758. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $352.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Illumina from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.40.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

