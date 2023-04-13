1,150 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Purchased by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Boston Partners purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $325,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in FirstEnergy by 20.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,478,000 after buying an additional 2,315,790 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 102.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,806,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 58.1% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,543,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,649,000 after purchasing an additional 934,346 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average is $39.82. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

