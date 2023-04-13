19,507 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Purchased by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.59. 1,691,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,935,033. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $47.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.60%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

