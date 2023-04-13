1inch Network (1INCH) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $446.41 Million

1inch Network (1INCH) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. 1inch Network has a market capitalization of $446.41 million and approximately $22.11 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1inch Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1inch Network launched on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 814,493,661 tokens. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch.

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

