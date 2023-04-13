1inch Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $442.20 Million (1INCH)

1inch Network (1INCH) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. 1inch Network has a market cap of $442.20 million and approximately $23.51 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 1inch Network has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One 1inch Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001796 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1inch Network Profile

1inch Network’s genesis date was December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 814,493,661 tokens. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch. 1inch Network’s official message board is blog.1inch.io. The official website for 1inch Network is 1inch.io.

Buying and Selling 1inch Network

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch (1INCH) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator that connects multiple DEXs to provide users with the best possible trading rates. It was created by a team of Russian developers to solve the issues of high fees and slippage on DEXs. The token is primarily used for trading, voting on governance decisions, staking, and liquidity mining. It can also be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

