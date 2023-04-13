24,348 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Bought by WPWealth LLP

WPWealth LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December makes up about 0.4% of WPWealth LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,752,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,350,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,020,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after purchasing an additional 652,680 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,511,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,236,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.3 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.29. The stock had a trading volume of 123,910 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $728.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

