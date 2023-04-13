24,936 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Purchased by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.82. The company had a trading volume of 355,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,801. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.21. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.77 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.18.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

