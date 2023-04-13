294,402 Shares in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Purchased by WPWealth LLP

WPWealth LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 294,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,000. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up 3.3% of WPWealth LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. WPWealth LLP owned approximately 1.22% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 120,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 15,641 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAR stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $21.16. 28,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,691. The company has a market capitalization of $514.19 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.27. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.55.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

