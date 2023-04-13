300 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Acquired by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.5 %

HON opened at $193.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.19.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.69.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

