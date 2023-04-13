4,593 Shares in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Acquired by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 156.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $37.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $667.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.69. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $36.84 and a one year high of $48.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.55 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 32.00%. Analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Franky Minnifield bought 2,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,822. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $124,845. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

