47,983 Shares in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Purchased by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at AdvanSix

AdvanSix Stock Up 3.6 %

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $40.13 on Thursday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average of $38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.84.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $404.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.63 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 8.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.81%.

AdvanSix Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

